icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 15:25
HomeWorld News

US taking Putin’s comments about nuclear weapons seriously – White House

The Russian president had earlier warned that Moscow is ready to defend its territory using all available means
US taking Putin’s comments about nuclear weapons seriously – White House
John Kirby ©  ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Washington has slammed as “irresponsible” a recent warning by President Vladimir Putin that Russia is prepared to use any means necessary to protect its territorial integrity.

Speaking to ABC News on Wednesday, White House spokesman John Kirby said “We always have to take this kind of rhetoric seriously,” but condemned Putin’s reference to the use of nuclear weapons, adding that “it’s irresponsible rhetoric for a nuclear power to talk that way.”

Kirby said Washington was monitoring the situation “as best we can” but noted there has been no indication that Russia has shifted its strategic posture and that the US currently sees no need to adjust its own.

In the event that Russia does decide to deploy nuclear weapons, Kirby warned that there would be “severe consequences” for Moscow, referring to a previous statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he urged Russia to avoid using nukes, saying it would “change the face of war unlike anything since WWII.”

Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin
Read more
Russia to begin partial mobilization – Putin

Kirby’s comments come after Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, claiming that the country is now fighting “the entire Western military machine” in Ukraine. The Russian leader said the West is openly pursuing a military defeat of Russia and are seeking to push the country into insignificance and loot its natural wealth.

Putin further claimed that several senior officials in NATO states have suggested using tactical nuclear weapons against Moscow’s forces, and said Russia is prepared to use all means necessary to defend itself and its people.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies