icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 12:31
HomeWorld News

US envoy offers advice to China

Nicholas Burns says Beijing should “move forward” after escalation over Taiwan last month
US envoy offers advice to China
Nicholas Burns testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Ambassador to China, in Washington, DC, US, October 2021. © Mandel Ngan / AFP

China should restore cooperation with Washington on crucial issues, such as on climate change and healthcare which was severed in early August following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei, US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns has said.

“Our message to the Chinese is ‘let’s talk, open these dialogues and let’s move forward,’” Burns told his audience at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore on Thursday, as quoted by Bloomberg.

China severed communication with Washington in a number of military and civilian areas in retaliation for Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. The US Speaker of the House of Representatives became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taipei since the 1990s. China, which considers the self-governing island its territory, opposes any forms of diplomatic recognition of the Taipei government.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed Pelosi’s trip as a “dangerous provocation” at the time, while its military launched snap drills around Taiwan. The US accused China of inciting tensions in the region.

US to lead major naval drill
Read more
US to lead major naval drill

According to the South China Morning Post, in his speech on Thursday Burns reiterated US’ concerns that Beijing could stop seeking a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan issue.

“If anyone has changed policy here, it’s really the People’s Republic of China, with their overreaction, for nearly two months now since speaker Pelosi’s visit,” the US diplomat said.

China criticized Burns for making similar statements in the past. “Burns is not a qualified ambassador. His remarks on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan exposed the limits of his understanding of complicated China-US relations,” the Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times wrote last month.

Burns’ remarks came after US Vice President Kamala Harris accused China of undermining peace, during her visit to Japan on Wednesday. She arrived in South Korea on Thursday as the US, South Korean and Japanese navies are set to kick off a joint anti-submarine exercise in the Sea of Japan (known to Koreans as the East Sea) this week.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies