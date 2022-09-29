icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 07:50
HomeWorld News

Serbia may be punished over sanctions refusal – US state media

Lawmakers will urge the EU to freeze accession talks with Belgrade, unless it toes the line, report claims
Serbia may be punished over sanctions refusal – US state media
FILE PHOTO. An Anti-EU and Anti-NATO mural painting in Belgrade. ©  Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

The European Parliament may call on the EU to freeze accession talks with Serbia and funding for Belgrade over its ties with Moscow, US state-run broadcaster RFE/RL has reported.

Previously a group of MEPs stated that a country that does not sanction Russia cannot hope to join the bloc.

“The EU cannot continue accession talks with Serbia if they don’t align with EU sanctions against Russia. That’s what we will say in the Parliament’s upcoming enlargement report,” the Socialists and Democrats Group (S&D Group) tweeted on Monday, after Belgrade and Moscow inked a plan for bilateral consultations for the next two years.

The statement referred to a draft report on the EU’s enlargement strategy, the details of which were made public by RFE/RL on Wednesday. The station, which reviewed the document, said it includes wording calling on the EU to punish Serbia for not following Brussels in its relations with Russia.

In addition to freezing talks on joining the EU, MEPs want to recommend cutting Belgrade off from EU funding for the development of the Balkans, according to the article. Brussels needs to spend money “fully in line with the EU’s own strategic goals and interests,” the draft was quoted by RFE/RL as saying.

Croatian MEP Tonino Picula is the main author of the draft report. He is a member of the S&D Group, which sits on the Parliament’s Committee for Foreign Affairs and favors speeding up the EU’s expansion, including into Moldova and Ukraine. He called Serbia’s relations with Russia “very disappointing coming from a country aspiring to join the EU”.

The committee is to discuss the draft report on October 13, after which it will be submitted to parliament to be approved in a non-binding resolution, RFE/RL said. The vote is expected in November.

READ MORE: US and EU demand explanations from Serbia

The diplomatic schedule that Serbia and Russia signed last Friday, triggered a wave of condemnation from US and EU officials. Peter Stano, the foreign affairs spokesman for the European Commission, warned that it raised “serious questions” for Belgrade and would be investigated. German MEP Viola von Cramon branded it “a serious scandal” that signals that the EU should suspend the accession talks.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies