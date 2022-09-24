icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Sep, 2022 21:51
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Ukraine, EU’s dictatorship and change of global order: Lavrov speaks at UNGA

The West’s exceptionalism has fueled multiple aggressive wars over the past decades, but the world order is changing, the top diplomat says
Ukraine, EU’s dictatorship and change of global order: Lavrov speaks at UNGA
©  AP / Mary Altaffer

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke at the 77th UN General Assembly on Saturday, explaining Russia’s stance on key international issues, including Moscow’s relationship with the West and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. After delivering his speech, Lavrov gave a big press conference on the UNGA sidelines.

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies