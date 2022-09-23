icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Sep, 2022 03:44
Pelosi sidesteps question about Biden reelection bid

The high-ranking Democrat insisted she would not get into “politics” when asked if Joe Biden should make another run for the White House
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 22, 2022. ©  AP / Jacquelyn Martin

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to say whether President Joe Biden should seek a second term in 2024, after the commander in chief was non-committal on the issue during a recent interview.

The California Democrat was asked about Biden’s reelection prospects during a Thursday press conference, with one reporter noting the president “didn’t commit to running for reelection” during his latest sit-down with CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’ over the weekend.

“President Biden is the president of the United States. He did a great service to our country; he defeated Donald Trump. Let’s not forget that,” she replied, adding “If you care about the air we breathe, the water we drink, the education of our children, jobs for our – our um, their families, pensions for their seniors, any subject you can name” before trailing off.

“I’m not going into politics about whether the president should run or not,” Pelosi continued, going on to take other questions.

Pressed by ‘60 Minutes’ on whether he planned to enter the 2024 race, Biden said he had not yet made a “firm decision,” instead saying that, for now, “it’s just an intention.” He went on to describe various legal requirements for candidates who have formally announced a campaign, suggesting it was “much too early” to initiate that process.

Pelosi – who’s served as House speaker since 2019, and held the same position between 2007 and 2011 – is reportedly eyeing the role of ambassador to Italy should the Democrats lose control of Congress after the midterm elections, according to sources cited by Fox News. Biden has held off filling the position due to Pelosi’s interest, the sources claimed, though the speaker has so far not confirmed the rumors.

