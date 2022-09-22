icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 17:09
HomeWorld News

Man released after killing teen over ‘political argument’

American freed after he admitted to attacking teenager that he considered a “Republican extremist”
Man released after killing teen over ‘political argument’
A booking photo of Shannon Brandt, taken September 18, 2022 ©  Foster County Sheriff's Office

A North Dakota man was released from jail this week on a $50,000 bond, despite facing homicide charges after he told investigators that he intentionally ran down a “Republican extremist” teenager over a political argument. Conservative pundits and lawmakers are furious, claiming rhetoric from President Joe Biden spurred the man on.

Shannon Brandt was released from Stutsman County Jail on Tuesday. He has been arrested on Sunday and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. According to police reports and court documents published by Fox News, the 41-year-old suspect had been drinking at a “street dance” in McHenry, North Dakota, when he got into a “political argument” with 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.

Brandt said he believed that Ellingson and his friends were “coming to get him,” so he struck the teen with his SUV. Brandt claimed that the 18-year-old was “part of a Republican extremist group.”

Ellingson died of his injuries in the hospital shortly afterwards, and Brandt was arrested at his home later that evening.

The suspect’s release on such a small bond infuriated conservatives. Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., claimed Brandt had been spurred on by “Joe Biden and his insane speech of just 2 weeks ago.”

Earlier this month, in a speech that a majority of Americans considered a “dangerous escalation,” Biden claimed that Trump and his supporters “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” and called on his supporters to “confront” these ‘extremists’.

As North Dakota’s Republican attorney general allegedly blocked critics on social media, some conservative pundits hounded the party for not officially commenting on the case. “The Left will run down your children in the street and the establishment GOP won’t even say anything when they walk free,” commentator Jack Posobiec tweeted on Thursday.

“A left wing political terrorist is walking free after intentionally killing an 18 year old because he was a Republican,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted. “Not one J6 defendant is charged with murder yet they are rotting pretrial in jail not allowed to post bail,” she added, referring to the scores of Trump supporters still detained in Washington, DC over the riot on Capitol Hill last January.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies