22 Sep, 2022 16:32
Trump issues World War III warning

The Ukraine crisis could end in global conflict, but would not be happening if he were in power, the former US president claims
Trump issues World War III warning
Donald Trump ©  James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

The conflict in Ukraine could spiral into World War III, former US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would use all means necessary to defend itself in the face of a threat to its territorial integrity.

Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, the ex-president said the Ukraine conflict, which began after Russia launched its military offensive in late February, “should have never happened.”

Trump claimed that if he had still been in the White House, hostilities would have never broken out between Moscow and Kiev.

“As I have made clear for quite some time, this could end up being World War III,” he added. 

On Wednesday, Putin announced a partial military mobilization of around 300,000 reservists to be called up for active service. The Russian leader also warned that Moscow “would use all the means to protect our people,” including nuclear weapons if necessary.

“This is not a bluff,” Putin insisted, saying Russia would use “all available means” to protect its independence and security.

READ MORE: Biden leading US to ‘world war’ – Trump

This is not the first time Trump has sounded the alarm over the repercussions from the Ukraine crisis. In June, he criticized his successor, President Joe Biden, for the way his administration has handled the crisis, slamming the incumbent for sending tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev, which, he said, only adds fuel to the conflict.

“And we’re in serious danger with what’s going on in Ukraine and with Russia. You could end up with a world war the way they’re handling it. It’s crazy what they’re doing,” he said at the time.

