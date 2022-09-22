icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 11:24
HomeWorld News

School sides with viral transgender teacher

A Canadian school board has defended a trans teacher after students and parents complained about her oversized prosthetic bust
School sides with viral transgender teacher
©  Twitter / @RamboJohnJ22

A transgender teacher in Canada has gone viral on social media after students filmed her during class, revealing her wearing oversized fake breasts under tight clothing. The school board has defended the teacher from angry parents, arguing that she is free to express her gender identity however she sees fit.

Kayla Lemieux, who identified as Steven Hanna earlier this year, is a manufacturing technology teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada. After her transition she started to draw complaints from students and parents over her appearance as she wore fake synthetic breasts that almost completely cover her entire torso and abdomen.

The Heltan district school board said that it respected Lemieux’s right to express her gender identity, and that it would not be discussing the issue any further as it was a “personal matter.”

It added that criticizing the teacher’s appearance or interfering with her “expression of her gender identity” would be a violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Some parents have told the Toronto Sun that they have no problem with Lemieux coming out as a trans woman, but insisted that the teacher’s prosthetics were going “too far.” Others have pointed out that the issue is not about gender expression, but the fact that the shop teacher’s appearance is simply “unprofessional.” 

The school board has now said it will develop a “safety plan” for the teacher to ensure her gender rights are protected and that she can continue working with children. The plan would also look to protect the teacher amid fears that protesters could show up to the school to object to the board’s decision to keep the teacher on staff.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies