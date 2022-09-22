icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Sep, 2022 10:21
French film legend to interview Zelensky – media

Alain Delon will reportedly talk to the Ukrainian president on Friday
FILE PHOTO. Alain Delon (R) and his son Anthony in Paris, France. ©  Laurent Viteur / Getty Images

French movie icon Alain Delon will join TV host Cyril Viguier to interview Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky on September 23, French media have reported.

The Ukrainian leader will talk to several French news outlets ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly. Viguier, a veteran journalist with the TV5Monde network, will lead the media crew in Kiev, while Delon, Viguier’s longtime acquaintance, will be joining them remotely from France, according to reports.

The 86-year-old actor made a rare public appearance earlier this week to express his support for Ukraine against Russia. Delon said in a recorded interview on Viguier’s program on Monday that he was “deeply saddened and touched” by the conflict and that he was “fighting” for the Ukrainian people.

He also recited a poem by the 19th century Ukrainian writer Taras Shevchenko, who is considered a key figure for Ukrainian statehood. Titled ‘Testament’, the work is one of Shevchenko's most famous. It expresses his wish to be buried in Ukraine and for its people to then rise up, break their chains and sprinkle their freedom with the blood of their enemies.

Delon suffered a stroke several years ago and is reportedly considering ending his life by euthanasia in Switzerland, where it is legal.

