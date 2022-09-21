icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 13:57
HomeWorld News

China makes Taiwan pledge

Beijing says it will strive for a peaceful solution to the crisis, while the US claims that China is readying itself for war
China makes Taiwan pledge
A man rides past a giant sign proclaiming "One Country, Two Systems, Unify China" in Xiamen, China, July 25, 2022 ©  AFP / Jade Gao

Beijing will do all it can to bring about the peaceful reunification of China and Taiwan, Chinese official Ma Xioaguang said, adding though, that amid rising military tensions in the Taiwan strait, China would be “unwavering” in defending itself.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Ma, a spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said that “the motherland must be reunified and will inevitably be reunified,” Reuters reported.

His insistence that Beijing would prefer a peaceful reunification, but would not rule out using its military, is in keeping with an official government position laid out in a white paper published last month.

In the document, the Chinese government affirmed its commitment to non-military means, but reserved “the option of taking all necessary measures” to return Taiwan to Chinese control.

Has Biden passed the point of no return in provoking China?
Read more
Has Biden passed the point of no return in provoking China?

Taiwan has governed itself since nationalist forces led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to the island in 1949, after they lost the civil war to the Communists. Taiwan’s current president, Tsai Ing-wen, is viewed in Beijing as a separatist. In addition to defying Beijing’s warnings and hosting top US officials on the island, Taipei has stepped up its purchases of US arms under her leadership and its diplomats have pushed Western nations to abandon their recognition of China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

China has proposed a “one country, two systems” model for Taiwan. Under this, Taiwan could have a “social system different from the mainland,” on the condition that China’s “national sovereignty, security, and development interests” were not threatened, Ma explained on Wednesday.

Taipei rejected the proposal, with its foreign ministry declaring last month that only the people of Taiwan could decide the island’s future.

A visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August prompted scathing condemnation from Beijing, which launched large-scale military drills in response. US warships answered by sailing through the Taiwan Strait, while Taipei held military drills of its own. A US Navy destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the strait on Tuesday, with Chinese vessels monitoring their passage.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies