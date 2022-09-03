icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2022 04:08
HomeWorld News

China fumes over US arms deal with Taiwan

Beijing insists that Washington ‘immediately’ reverse recently approved deals for missiles and radar systems
China fumes over US arms deal with Taiwan
FILE PHOTO: A Sidewinder missile is fired from a US F/A-18F Super Hornet during an exercise over the Philippine Sea. ©  US Navy / Lt. Mike Wilcox

China’s envoy to the United States has condemned proposed weapons sales to Taiwan worth more than $1 billion, saying the deals will strike a blow to its relations with Washington and send the “wrong signals” to “separatist forces” on the island.

A spokesman for China’s embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, issued a lengthy statement denouncing the new arms transfers after they were approved earlier on Friday, noting that Beijing is “firmly opposed” to any such sales.

“China urges the US side to honor its commitment, earnestly abide by the one-China principle, … stop arms sales to and military interactions with Taiwan, and immediately revoke relevant arms sales to Taiwan, lest it should cause more damage to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Liu said, adding that the sales would “[interfere] in China's internal affairs and [undermine] China's sovereignty and security interests.”

Earlier in the day, the US State Department authorized three separate military sales to the Taiwanese government, including an $85.6-million contract for 100 Sidewinder missiles, $355 million for 60 Harpoon munitions and another $665.4 million to fund “logistical and program support” for a radar system produced by American arms dealer Raytheon. Together the sales would total some $1.1 billion, and are pending final approval from Congress.

READ MORE: US approves weapons sales to Taiwan

Though Taiwan has long been self-governed, Beijing maintains the island is part of China’s sovereign territory and has vowed to eventually reunify. Despite ongoing relations between Washington and Taipei, including a recent high-profile visit by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent state.

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies