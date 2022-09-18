icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Sep, 2022 13:53
Russia and China aren’t trying to rule the world – Kremlin

Both nations share a similar stance on US “provocative actions,” President Putin’s spokesperson added
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaks to China’s President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on September 16, 2022, Samarkand, Uzbekistan © AFP / Sergei Bobylev/SPUTNIK/AFP

Neither Moscow nor Beijing are seeking to rule the world – unlike some other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

In implementing their bilateral relations, Russia and China do not lay claim to ruling the whole world,” he told Russia’s Rossiya 1 channel on Sunday. However, “we know that some other countries have this tendency,” he added.

Moscow and Beijing also have “absolute similarity” in their views regarding “all sorts of provocative actions” by the US, according to President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson. He added that both countries consider Washington’s “destabilizing behavior” to be “unacceptable.

The remark comes shortly after Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit last week.

The Russian head of state said Moscow “highly appreciates China’s balanced position on the Ukraine crisis,” adding that the Kremlin “understands China’s concerns.

President Xi, in turn, thanked Moscow for its stance on the issue of Taiwan – an apparent reference to Russia’s condemnation of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last month.

Unlike most Western countries, China has not imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, maintaining a good rapport with the Kremlin.

