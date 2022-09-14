icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 17:16
Biden suggests new Russia envoy – media

Lynne Tracy previously worked at the US embassy in Moscow
An undated State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy ©  AP / US State Department

President Joe Biden will nominate Lynne Tracy to serve as the US’ new ambassador to Russia, CNN reported on Wednesday. Tracy will replace John Sullivan, who has served in the role since 2019, and her nomination comes at an historic low point in relations between Washington and Moscow.

CNN cited anonymous sources in reporting Tracy’s apparent appointment, with the State Department declining to comment. Her nomination will have to be approved by Russia, and CNN noted that approval is usually given behind the scenes by a host country before an ambassador is officially announced.

Tracy is currently serving as the US’ ambassador to Armenia. A Russian speaker, she served as the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow between 2014 and 2017, a post that made her Washington’s number two diplomat in Russia.

If confirmed for the job, Tracy will replace John Sullivan, who served as ambassador to Russia from 2019 until his departure from Moscow earlier this month. Prior to his return to the US, Sullivan admitted in June that relations between Moscow and Washington had hit an all-time low amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. This has made any productive cooperation between the countries unlikely in the short term, he added.

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accusing NATO of waging a “war by proxy” against Russia in Ukraine, and Biden promising to keep arming Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” relations between Moscow and Washington are currently at one of the lowest points in history.

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE

