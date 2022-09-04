US ambassador leaves Russia

John Sullivan has completed his tenure in Moscow, the diplomatic mission said

John Sullivan has left Russia after almost three years as US ambassador, the diplomatic mission in Moscow announced on Sunday.

“US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has concluded his tenure as US envoy and departed Moscow today,” it said in a statement.

Sullivan, whose career “has spanned four decades and five US presidents,” is now set to retire.

“Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as charge d’affaires at US Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan’s successor arrives,” the embassy said.

Sullivan had previously served as deputy secretary of state and retained the position of ambassador after the departure of Donald Trump. In June, he admitted that relations between Moscow and Washington had hit an all-time low amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. This has made any productive cooperation between the countries unlikely, the envoy said.

Last year, Sullivan spent a few months away from Moscow following Washington’s announcement of a new package of anti-Russia sanctions and the Kremlin’s decision to recall its ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov. The US ambassador returned to Russia after a June meeting between the countries’ presidents.