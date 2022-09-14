icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 13:07
Queen’s funeral compared to Olympics

London is facing more challenges than ever in its history, transport chief says
Crowds watch ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Edinburgh, Sept. 11, 2022

Memorial events for Queen Elizabeth II are bring more significant challenges for London’s transport network than the 2012 Summer Olympics, Transport for London (TfL) Commissioner Andy Byford said.

Quoted by the Evening Standard on Wednesday, Byford explained that as “millions” of people are set to converge on central London streets in the coming days, TfL is now using “every possible resource” to run services smoothly.

“I’m going to say it’s bigger than the Olympics – it’s the Olympics but with so many potential unknowns,” he said.

Preparations for the 2012 London Olympics are considered one of the most challenging tasks in the country’s history in terms of transport, logistics and security. The total cost of the Games went over budget by 76% in real terms and amounted to $15 billion, according to an Oxford University study. 

French mayors refuse to lower flags for Queen

By calling the memorial events “the biggest challenge that TfL has ever faced,” Byford echoed recent remarks by Bob Broadhurst, the former head of public order at the Metropolitan police who was overseeing security at the Olympics. Broadhurst, quoted by the Guardian, explained that the fact that the “royal family wants to be seen and wants to be close to their public” makes preparations even more complicated.

With hundreds of thousands of people preparing to queue for up to 30 hours to see the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday, the Cabinet Office has not ruled out that London could be pronounced “full” for the first time in its history, in which case travelers would be advised against visiting the capital.

As part of a large-scale security and logistical operation, hundreds of heads of state and members of royal families from around the world attending the state funeral have been asked not to take private cars to the event. 

According to The Times, an exception would be made for US President Joe Biden: he will be able to travel through London in his armored car.

