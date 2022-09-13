icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2022 07:59
HomeWorld News

Ankara angered by anti-Turkish campaign in Ukraine – media

Turkish banks and businessmen were named on a Ukrainian website that calls to sanction those supporting Russia
Ankara angered by anti-Turkish campaign in Ukraine – media
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during talks in Lviv. ©  AFP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Ankara is demanding explanations from Kiev after a number of Turkish banks and businessmen were added to a Ukrainian government-linked website that calls to sanction those who support Russia, Aydınlık newspaper has reported.

Turkey addressed the Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara over the weekend and “expressed our strong response and specific expectations” regarding the situation, diplomatic sources told the paper on Tuesday.

The Turkish mission in Kiev has also asked Ukrainian authorities for explanations, they added.

“Considering our existing strategic partnership, solidarity and cooperation with Ukraine, it’s expected that Turkish individuals and organizations won’t be targeted by sanctions,” the sources said.

Aydınlık earlier reported that data on Turkish companies, including state-owned Ziraat Bank, major private bank Denizbank and brewer Anadolu Efes, as well as a host of the country’s businessmen, who work with Russia, had appeared on the ‘War and Sanctions’ website.

Turkey to make another push for peace in Ukraine – media
Read more
Turkey to make another push for peace in Ukraine – media

The online platform, which is supported by the Ukrainian foreign ministry and National Agency on Corruption Prevention, lists those who, according to Kiev, should be sanctioned “for their support of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

Ankara has condemned Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, but refrained from joining the international sanctions against Russia despite pressure from the US and its allies. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held meetings with both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky since the outbreak of the conflict in late February.

Former Turkish diplomat Uluc Ozulker said it was a “crazy” thing for Kiev to demand restrictions on Turkish businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Turkey is the only country that can negotiate with both Ukraine and Russia… Ukraine sells its grain with the mediation of Turkey and makes money… Ukraine needs Turkey,” Ozulker added.

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies