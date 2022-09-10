Poland claims to be ‘locomotive of development’ in Europe

Germany, on the contrary, has delivered “tremendous damage” on the continent, Polish PM insists

Poland has become the “locomotive of development” for the whole of Europe, and its “importance” is ever growing, the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has declared. Unlike Warsaw, Berlin has been too shaky in its stance on Ukraine, while its energy policy is in “ruins” altogether, he told Der Spiegel in an interview on Friday.

“Poland’s importance is growing. We helped enforce the sanctions against Russia, we have established a joint Central Eastern European policy with Romania and Bulgaria in the Visegrad Group. As by far the largest country, we highlight the problems of the region,” Morawiecki asserted.

The premier insisted has country has become “a locomotive of development” for the whole continent, while its past experience with communism has proven to be very important as well.

We represent diversity in Europe, and diversity is a value in itself. Maybe our role isn’t to everyone’s liking.

At the same time, Morawiecki attacked Brussels, suggesting Poland’s “rule of law” woes with the EU have been politically charged. Brussels and Warsaw have long been at odds and Poland’s controversial judiciary reforms, which have allegedly breached the principle of courts’ independence.

The PM pointed fingers at Spain, claiming that “the judicial election body and the judges are appointed in almost the same way as in our country” but that situation “doesn’t seem to bother anyone.”

“I don’t want to say that it is only about weakening Poland The misconceptions about our country and the radicalism of some members of the European Parliament, including some Poles, also play a role,” he said, adding that “we were able to maintain unity in Europe when it came to implementing sanctions against Russia.”

He also did not miss the opportunity to criticize Germany, claiming that Berlin has shown way too weak a position amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while its presumably misguided energy policies are now left in “ruins.”

Germany’s policies have inflicted tremendous damage on Europe.

“It is becoming clear that German energy policy is in ruins. The phaseout of coal and nuclear power was premature, and we don’t even need to talk about the construction of [gas pipelines] Nord Stream 1 and 2 and the associated dependence on Russia,” Morawiecki claimed.