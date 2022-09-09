icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Sep, 2022 09:10
HomeWorld News

Poland wants more land – media

Warsaw is reportedly eyeing changes to the border with the Czech Republic
Poland wants more land – media
FILE PHOTO. Polish border marking pole. ©Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Poland’s conservative government has intensified efforts to have the country's border with the Czech Republic redrawn in a way more favorable to Warsaw, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Thursday.

The demarcation of the border took place in the 1950s, when the outcome of World War II was being settled. Poland and what was then Czechoslovakia, who were both part of the Communist bloc at the time, disputed some lands, and Poland believes it didn’t receive its fair share. Warsaw wants to get 368.44 hectares in compensation, the newspaper said.

Polish MP Jaroslaw Krajewski from the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), told Rzeczpospolita that Poland was right to reject a 2005 Czech proposal to settle the issue by paying compensation.

Poles and Czechs have historic grudges over a portion of land in the Cieszyn Silesia region, which was divided in the 1920s, after the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Warsaw also grabbed a chance to seize a disputed piece of Czech territory called Trans-Olza or Zaolzie, when Nazi Germany invaded Czechoslovakia in 1938 under the Munich Agreement with Britain and France. After the Nazis were defeated, Poland returned sovereignty over the land to Czechoslovakia, with a treaty signed in 1958 confirming the status quo.

Last week, Warsaw announced its intention to sue Germany for $1.3 trillion in reparations for the Nazi occupation. The sum was the total estimated in a report released on September 1, the anniversary of the 1939 German invasion of Poland.

READ MORE: Poland to sue Germany for $1.3 trillion over WWII

The issue of war reparations has hurt Polish-German relations for years. Berlin repeatedly stated that it considered it long closed. But the Polish government insists that the payments received from Germany in the wake of World War II were far too low and that Warsaw accepted them only due to pressure from Moscow.

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
0:00
27:19
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies