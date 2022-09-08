Ethnic Ukrainian among candidates to lead NATO – media

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland could replace Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general, according to CBC
Chrystia Freeland. © AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM

Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland is one of the likely candidates set to replace NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving his post next year, according to an article by CBC published on Wednesday.

Freeland, who is an ethnic Ukrainian, is yet to give any official statements on the matter. However, CBC cited “at least four different sources” who said that the official’s name had been tossed around for several months in international defense and security circles who were eyeing to replace Stoltenberg.

The term of Stoltenberg, who has headed NATO since 2014, was set to end on September 30, but it was prolonged to late 2023 amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The search for his replacement has been ongoing since the early part of 2020, according to a senior source within NATO. Freeland is reportedly around “the middle of the pack” of women who could be handed the reigns to the US-led military bloc.

“There are several very qualified women out there who would be very good candidates,” a top NATO official told CBC last month on the condition of anonymity. “It seems there is some momentum for a woman to be the next [secretary general].”

According to an article by Politico published last year, Brussels is also considering three former presidents of NATO states, namely Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia, Dalia Grybauskaitė of Lithuania, and Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia. Sources in Brussels have told CBC that Freeland’s name appeared on the list of candidates last fall.

Freeland is said to be versed in Eastern European politics and history as well as “the inner workings of the Kremlin” and reportedly speaks English, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, French, Spanish, and Italian, all of which could potentially make her the ideal candidate amid escalating tensions between the West and Russia.

