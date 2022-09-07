icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2022 14:58
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO head warns of Russian threat

As the conflict in Ukraine enters “a critical phase,” the West has to ‘pay a price’ to avoid the worst case scenario, Jens Stoltenberg said
NATO head warns of Russian threat
© Getty Images / Europa Press News / Contributor

The cost of providing support for Ukraine is high for the West, but it could be even higher if Russia expands its “aggression” to other countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said, claiming that “the war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase.”

In an opinion piece, published by the Financial Times on Wednesday,  Stoltenberg claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “clearly stated that he wants to wipe the country from the map and rewrite the European security order.” Therefore, NATO’s chief claimed, supporting Ukraine benefits the bloc’s own security.

Emboldened by any success, Russia could risk further aggression against other neighbors, and even an attack on NATO allies,” he explained.

Since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, Baltic states and Poland have been asking the US and NATO for additional military support, citing the threat from Russia as the reason for these requests.

Russia’s neighbors beg US for military help – media READ MORE: Russia’s neighbors beg US for military help – media

Moscow, in turn, has been insisting that the bloc’s expansion towards its borders was one of the reasons for the offensive in Ukraine.

In Stoltenberg’s opinion, the West has “a moral responsibility” to continue supporting Ukraine.

If Russia stops fighting, there will be peace. If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist as an independent nation,” he explained.

Therefore, the secretary general said, the alliance members will continue to help Ukraine’s “transition from Soviet-era weapons to NATO-standard capabilities” and are now preparing “more than a dozen new projects” to help Kiev throughout the winter.

The next six months, Stoltenberg stressed, will be hard not only for the Ukrainians but also for their supporters, who will “pay a price,” including by suffering from the energy crisis. 

“There are tough times ahead, but we have faced tough times together before,” Stoltenberg concluded.

Moscow has been consistently arguing that by “pumping up” Ukraine with weapons, Western countries are only prolonging the conflict and increasing the number of unnecessary casualties. In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that none of the actions taken by NATO, the US, or their allies would be able to prevent Russia from fulfilling the goals of its military operation.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies