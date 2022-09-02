icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Sep, 2022 04:16
North Korea threatened with ‘maximized’ response to next nuke test

A top South Korean security adviser said Washington and Tokyo agreed to a ‘different’ response compared to previous tests
FILE PHOTO: North Korean Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are seen during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 25, 2022. ©  KCNA / AFP

The United States, South Korea and Japan have vowed to “maximize” their response to North Korea’s next nuclear test, according to a senior security official in Seoul, amid repeated predictions that Pyongyang is preparing for another trial. 

Speaking to reporters following a high-level meeting between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo on Thursday, South Korea's top security adviser Kim Sung-han said another North Korean nuclear test would prompt a stern reaction from the three allies.

“[We] agreed that there must not be naive thinking or reaction that North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests and that [a new test] will only be one more,” he said, adding “Should North Korea conduct its seventh nuclear test, our reaction will certainly be different from those until now.”

The comments followed a sit-down in Honolulu, Hawaii involving Kim, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan and their Japanese counterpart, Takeo Akiba. A White House readout on the meeting said the three officials discussed “protecting and advancing the rules based international order,” and “condemned the [North Korea’s] continued development of its ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs,” among other things.

However, the security officials did not elaborate on what additional steps would be taken in reaction to Pyongyang’s next test, with Kim only stating the response would be “maximized” in an attempt to convince North Korea it was the “wrong decision.” 

While Pyongyang’s most recent test, the sixth in its history, was carried out in September of 2017, officials in the US and South Korea have claimed the country has completed “all preparations” for another nuclear trial and is merely waiting for the right moment. According to Seoul’s former intelligence head Park Jie-won, that could come as soon as November, “ahead of the midterm election” in the US. “They are going to do it in order to demonstrate… that [their] missile can fly to the US, carrying a miniaturized and lighter warhead, and to deal a blow to the Joe Biden administration,” Park claimed during a radio interview last month.

North Korea has not announced plans for a test, but has recently vowed to advance the development of its nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible speed,” and warned that its “nuclear war deterrent” is “fully ready” to respond to any threats.

The three-way meeting in Hawaii on Thursday came as the United States and South Korea completed their latest round of large-scale military drills, which Pyongyang has repeatedly condemned as provocative, seeing them as a rehearsal for an invasion.

