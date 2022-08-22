icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2022 04:00
HomeWorld News

US and South Korea launch major war games

Pyongyang previously called such drills a rehearsal for invasion
US and South Korea launch major war games
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop visits Camp Humphreys, the largest US overseas military base, August 8, 2022 ©  Twitter / ROK_MND

Washington and Seoul have kicked off their largest joint military exercises in years on Monday. The Ulchi Freedom Shield drills are set to continue through September 1, and will include numerous aircraft, warships and pieces of artillery, with thousands of troops training for different “defensive” and “counterattack” scenarios.

The first stage of the drills will be focused on repelling a hypothetical North Korean attack, as well as civil defense responce to varios simulated threats, such as “fire at a semiconductor factory,” “airport terrorism,” or “discovery of improvised explosive devices at nuclear power plants,” according to Yonhap.

In the second stage, the allied forces will sharpen their “counterattack” capabilities, by conducting live fire drills during more than a dozen of different combined field training programs.

While Seoul and Washington insist their military cooperation is purely defensive, Pyongyang has repeatedly called them “rehearsals” for a potential invasion. In recent years, these annual exercised were scaled back, first because diplomatic efforts and later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May and vowed to revive and “normalize” this “deterrent.”

North Korea furiously rejects South's ‘absurd’ offer READ MORE: North Korea furiously rejects South's ‘absurd’ offer

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the joint drills “thug-like behavior” and threatened to “wipe out” Seoul if the ROK makes any “dangerous attempt” against the North. In a speech marking the 69th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-1953 Korean War, he accused South Korea of seeking a “suicidal confrontation” to deepen ties with “the US imperialists.”

In the lead up to the latest war games, Washington and Seoul – joined by Tokyo – already conducted missile defense drills off the coast of Hawaii, the first time the three countries have done so in several years. The heightened military activity comes after multiple North Korean missile tests this year and amid concerns that Pyongyang could be preparing for another nuclear weapons test, which would be its first in almost five year following a self-imposed moratorium.

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies