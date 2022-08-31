icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 18:03
HomeWorld News

Trump pushes back on DOJ’s accusation

The former US leader has denied that he ‘concealed and removed’ secret documents
Trump pushes back on DOJ’s accusation
Former President Donald Trump is shown speaking at the CPAC meeting earlier this month in Dallas. © Getty Images / Brandon Bell

Former US President Donald Trump has blasted the FBI for throwing supposedly secret documents on the floor and photographing them during its raid of his Florida home earlier this month, arguing that he had declassified the papers that prosecutors wrongly accused him of concealing.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor – perhaps pretending it was me that did it – and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump said on Tuesday in a Truth Social post. “Thought they wanted them kept secret? Lucky I declassified!”

Trump’s rant on social media came after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed on Tuesday night that the ex-president’s team “likely concealed and removed” government records in violation of a grand jury subpoena. The accusation was included in a court filing in which the DOJ argued against Trump’s request to appoint a special master to examine the documents in question, saying such a review would “harm important governmental interests.”

President Joe Biden’s administration claimed to have found more than 100 classified documents during the August 8 raid. “The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the storage room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the DOJ said in Tuesday’s filing.

DOJ makes new claim against Trump READ MORE: DOJ makes new claim against Trump

Critics of the administration, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, have accused Biden of weaponizing federal law enforcement against political enemies, thereby turning the US into a “banana republic.” FBI whistleblowers also have come forward to report alleged misconduct and politicization of the agency to members of Congress.

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to DOJ employees on Tuesday prohibiting staffers from communicating with Congress unless they go through the Office of Legislative Affairs. He said the rule was necessary to protect the DOJ’s legal judgments and enforcement decisions from “partisan” influence.

Trump praised the whistleblowers for exposing the “really bad things” happening inside the DOJ and FBI. “This is the time, after many years of lawbreaking and unfairness, to clean things up. All things for a reason. Drain the swamp!”

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies