icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2022 10:45
HomeWorld News

Sacked Ukrainian ambassador lashes out at German official

The head of the German state of Saxony is “unwanted” in Ukraine, Andrey Melnik says
Sacked Ukrainian ambassador lashes out at German official
Former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik © Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Kiev’s former ambassador to Berlin, Andrey Melnik, has said his invitation to the president of Germany’s eastern state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, to visit Ukraine has been rescinded.

The envoy was fired from his post by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in early July after his statements caused several awkward situations between Kiev and Berlin.

Melnik’s latest comment followed Kretschmer’s interview with the broadcaster ZDF earlier this week, in which he said it was important to “freeze” the Ukraine conflict, and that a ceasefire and negotiations were needed. The politician also expressed regret that there had been “very little public debate” in Germany on the possibility of peace talks between Kiev and Moscow.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Melnik reprimanded Kretschmer, saying: “with your absurd rhetoric about freezing the war, you are playing into Putin's hands and fueling Russia's aggression.”

Germany has abandoned Ukraine – controversial ex-envoy
Read more
Germany has abandoned Ukraine – controversial ex-envoy

“I invited you to Ukraine. This invitation has been canceled,” the former ambassador wrote, adding: “You are UNWANTED. Period.”

Melnik still describes himself as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany on his Twitter profile, despite being out of the job for almost two months.

Over the past few months, Kretschmer has spoken of the need to “freeze” the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that Europe risks losing the economic strength needed to maintain security and remain competitive on the global stage.

After the leader of Saxony voiced his opinion in late July, Melnik told him via social media that “Ukrainians are in favor of you sticking your head in a freezer to freeze your hot Russia fantasies.”

Ukrainian envoy likens Nazi collaborator to Robin Hood
Read more
Ukrainian envoy likens Nazi collaborator to Robin Hood

During his time as ambassador, Melnik accused Berlin of being too slow in providing military assistance to Ukraine. He also made headlines after labeling German Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “offended liver sausage” for his unwillingness to come to Kiev personally. The visit by Scholz eventually took place in mid-June.

In late June, Melnik defended Stepan Bandera – a controversial Ukrainian national hero, who collaborated with the Nazis during WWII – in an interview with German podcaster Tilo Jung.

The envoy claimed that Bandera was not implicated in the mass murder of Jews and Poles, comparing him to Robin Hood, who “is being revered by everyone” despite being someone who “didn’t act according to the law that was in force then.”

The statement raised eyebrows in Germany, Poland and Israel, with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stepping in and clarifying that Melnik’s words reflected his own views, but not Kiev’s official stance.

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies