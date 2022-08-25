icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Aug, 2022 14:37
HomeWorld News

Le Pen accuses Macron of ‘lying’

France’s economic troubles began long ago and should not be blamed on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the politician argues
Le Pen accuses Macron of ‘lying’
FILE PHOTO. Marine Le Pen delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France. © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Philip Rock

Marine Le Pen, the leader of right-wing National Rally parliamentary group, has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “lying” about the causes of the ongoing economic problems in the country. Earlier, Macron warned of the impending “end of abundance” and said sacrifices are to be made.

“The economic crisis that has hit France does not date from this summer. It does not date from the war in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron lied by hiding the truth from the French and now he announces austerity. Many measures must be taken to protect the French,” Le Pen wrote on Twitter.

Her remarks follow a warning from President Macron, made on Wednesday during the first cabinet meeting since the summer break, that the country is headed towards a major structural crisis.

Macron warns of ‘end of abundance’ READ MORE: Macron warns of ‘end of abundance’

“Some could see our destiny as being to constantly manage crises or emergencies. I believe that we are living through a tipping point or great upheaval. Firstly, because we are living through... what could seem like the end of abundance,” he said, warning that the “tipping point that we are going through that can lead our citizens to feel a lot of anxiety.”

Among the challenges the country is facing, Macron listed the unprecedented drought in Europe, as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. France and its citizens must be ready to make “sacrifices” to overcome such challenges, he said.

“Our system based on freedom in which we have become used to living, when we need to defend it sometimes that can entail making sacrifices,” Macron added, as he called upon his ministers to be “serious” and “credible,” and avoid “demagogy” which is “flourishing in all democracies in a complex and frightening world.”

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies