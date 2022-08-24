Soros and VP Harris are ‘supervillains’ – slain policeman’s widow

Ann Dorn, who lost her husband to the 2020 BLM riots, claims the billionaire and the US vice president are partly responsible

The widow of a retired police officer who was killed during the Black Lives Matter riots in St. Louis in 2020, has described US Vice President Kamala Harris and billionaire George Soros as “supervillains,” claiming they are partly responsible for the death of her husband.

In an interview with US news outlet Breitbart published on Tuesday, Ann Dorn recounted how her husband, while “retired from the police force at the time,” had still volunteered to be the “point of contact” for a friend’s pawn shop alarm.

On the night of June 1, 2020, rioting broke out across St. Louis, Missouri, with the fateful alarm going off the following morning, according to the woman. She told journalists that her husband had decided to go check on the pawn shop despite being aware that the “city was consumed by violence and chaos.”

As Mrs. Dorn explained, upon arrival, her husband saw rioters inside the store and asked them to leave – which, according to her, cost him his life. She is quoted as saying that a man named Stephen Cannon gunned down her spouse.

The slain man’s widow called Dorn a superhero, noting that there are also real-life supervillains – “people like the man who killed my husband,” but also “people like billionaire George Soros, who use their power and influence to promote extremist politics and fan the flames of division.” Vice President Kamala Harris could also be characterized as a supervillain, the woman said, as Harris “raised money for the rioters’ bail funds.”

The woman also pointed to the “CEOs of prominent companies who blindly gave their support and money to this,” claiming that if a foreign organization provided funding to “nationwide rioting in the US,” it would probably have been designated as a “terrorist organization.”

Mrs. Dorn concluded by saying her husband “was murdered because the people who are supposed to protect our streets — active-duty police officers — were ordered not to do their jobs.”