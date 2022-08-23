Republicans slam Biden’s ‘excessive’ vacations

An unofficial tally shows that the US president has already spent more time off than Trump

Republicans have blasted US President Joe Biden for “excessive” vacation time after an unofficial tally showed that he has taken more days off than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“The GOP is calling out Joe Biden for taking excessive amounts of vacation,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) tweeted on Monday.

The statement came after former CBS News reporter Mark Knoller calculated that Biden had spent 150 days vacationing at his home in Delaware since taking office in January 2021.

This is more than Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, spent vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and Bedminster club in New Jersey (132 days) during his entire four-year term, according to Knoller.

Separately from his Delaware trips, Biden took a one-week vacation in South Carolina this month.

“How out-of-touch can Joe Biden get? Biden is spending nearly all of August on vacation while Americans are forced to cancel their summer travel because of historic inflation, high gas prices, and a recession,” RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the president should “focus on fixing the crises he created.”