Raging bull charges through Israeli bank (VIDEOS)

Clerks unsuccessfully tried to rope the rampaging beast

A bull entered an Israeli bank on Monday morning, crashing through corridors as employees attempted to trap it. While the bull run was eventually ended when the animal was sedated, the entire incident was caught on CCTV.

According to Israeli media, the bull escaped his owner and set off through the streets of the Israeli city of Lod on Monday morning, eventually entering a branch of Leumi Bank. Video footage caught the hulking creature skidding on the bank’s polished tile floor before running down a corridor with bewildered staff in pursuit.

ברגעים אלו בלוד: שור זועם נכנס למתחם הגדול של בנק לאומי, נוגח רכבים ומשתולל במסדרונות pic.twitter.com/RZpwI5quLb — מאיר ליוש Meir Layosh (@MeirLayosh) August 22, 2022

With the beast cornered, an ultimately fruitless attempt to trap the bull was made using a red pole and some rope.

ניסיון ללכוד את השור. צפו עד הסוף pic.twitter.com/pbQNNxQP5R — מאיר ליוש Meir Layosh (@MeirLayosh) August 22, 2022

A veterinarian soon arrived on the scene and tranquilized the bull. As the animal slumbered beneath a grove of trees, a man, identified by Israeli media as its owner, tied it up.

השור נרדם אחרי שהחץ פעל את פעולתו. סוף פרק שור מועד pic.twitter.com/WmFEzs58hW — מאיר ליוש Meir Layosh (@MeirLayosh) August 22, 2022

Another video clip from the incident shows the bull rampaging through the bank’s parking lot, likely before entering the premises.

משתולל בחניה מוקדם יותר pic.twitter.com/0YxC7M09M0 — מאיר ליוש Meir Layosh (@MeirLayosh) August 22, 2022

No casualties were reported, and no damage was done to the bank.

"In the early hours of the morning, a bull entered the offices of Leumi Bank. It was caught, and was taken outside the compound. The case was reported to the local authority and the veterinary service in the city handled the incident," said the bank in a statement.