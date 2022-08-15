icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Aug, 2022 17:35
HomeWorld News

Flooding causes traffic chaos in Istanbul (VIDEO)

Heavy rains submerged subway stations and disrupted transport in the Turkish metropolis
Flooding causes traffic chaos in Istanbul (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images / Chris McGrath

Massive rainfall hit the Turkish city of Istanbul on Monday, disrupting traffic all over the city, forcing road closures and requiring the shutdown of subway lines. 

We faced 90 to 100 kilograms of precipitation per square meter in Cekmekoy, and 80 kilograms of precipitation per square meter around Sariyer-Maslaki,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu told reporters during a press conference.

The 550-year-old Grand Bazaar, a popular tourist attraction, was flooded, and the roof of a shopping mall in Beykoz collapsed. 

Videos posted to social media show water rushing through the Grand Bazaar while shocked shoppers take shelter inside storefronts.

Another clip shows cars floating helplessly in muddy water.

Roads in Besiktas, Cekmekoy, and Aksaray were also affected by the flooding, with a subway station in the Levet quarter of Besiktas underwater according to local media. Tram services were reportedly limited amid the chaos.

The districts of Avcilar, Esenyurt, and Beylikduzu in the west were said to be heavily affected, while roads in Maltepe and Sile on the eastern side were temporarily closed. The provinces of Yalova and Bursa were also affected by the freak weather, according to local media.

READ MORE: Record rainfall leaves 11 dead in South Korea (VIDEO)

Workers’ organization UMUT-SEN union called for a paid holiday for motorbike couriers, citing the dangerous conditions, while customers were urged to hold off on large orders until conditions returned to normal. Nearly 6,000 personnel and 2,315 vehicles were sent out to attempt to restore order, according to the mayor. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies