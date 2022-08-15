icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Aug, 2022 18:04
HomeWorld News

Robot dog wields grenade launcher at Russian army expo (VIDEO)

The domestically-made M-81 robotic system is capable of precision firing and can transport weapons across a battlefield 
Robot dog wields grenade launcher at Russian army expo (VIDEO)
Participants are seen during the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, Moscow region, Russia. © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

The Russian company Intellect Machine unveiled the first prototype of the M-81 robotic system during Russia’s Army 2022 expo, which opened on Monday outside of Moscow. The dog-like robot is capable of conducting both military and civilian tasks, according to its creators.   

A spokesperson for the company told the RIA news agency that the robot can be used for a number of civilian applications, such as working in emergency zones and helping rescuers conduct reconnaissance, finding paths through rubble or delivering medicine to trapped victims.  

However, company representative added that the M-81 can also be adapted for combat situations, as it can conduct precision fire, identify targets, carry out patrols, and transport weapons and ammunition.  

During a demonstration held during the expo, the M-81 could be seen following a number of commands given by its owner all while carrying and occasionally aiming an unloaded rocket launcher on its back.  

As for its dog-like appearance and movement, Intellect Machine explained that the M-81 was heavily inspired by the principles of bionics in the animal world, particularly with regards to structures and mechanics.  

Intellect Machine says that the prototype presented at the Army 2022 expo, which was primarily built using Chinese components and technology, cost nearly 1 million rubles (~$16,000). However, the company says it hopes to launch production of these robots in Russia in the near future. 

Meanwhile, it’s hard not to notice the similarities between the M-81, the Boston Dynamics Spot, and the Chinese-made Go1. All such robots tend toward a dog-like appearance and are seemingly able to carry out similar tasks. 

READ MORE: American robot dog set for Ukraine – media

The US Army has already reportedly agreed to provide one Spot robotic dog to help a charity clean up battlefields in Ukraine. HALO Trust, a US-based demining organization, said back in June that it intends to use Spot to remove mines, mortar shells and unexploded munitions from areas near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, according to executive director Chris Whatley.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies