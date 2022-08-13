icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Aug, 2022 11:52
HomeWorld News

One killed and dozens injured as festival stage collapses (VIDEOS)

The accident in Spain’s Valencia region was caused by “an unexpected and violent gale,” organizers of the music event said
One killed and dozens injured as festival stage collapses (VIDEOS)
Medusa Festival in Cullera, Spain, August, 2019 © Getty Images / Pablo Gallardo / Contributor

One person was killed and dozens injured in the early hours of Saturday when strong gusts of wind brought down the stage at a music festival in Spain’s Valencia region.

According to the local Emergency Coordination center, the tragedy at the Medusa Festival in the town of Cullera happened at 4:18am.

While initially 17 people had been reported as hurt, the Health Ministry later confirmed that 40 had suffered injuries of various degrees of severity. According to the ministry’s statement, as quoted by Spanish media, some of those hospitalized with injuries have already been discharged.

The organizers of the festival, which was supposed to see a total of 320,000 attendees over three days from Friday through Sunday, said that they are “completely devastated and dismayed at what happened this morning.”

Those in charge of the event provided some details of the fatal incident, saying that at around 4am “an unexpected and violent gale devastated certain areas of the festival, forcing the management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of the attendees, workers and artists gathered at Medusa Festival.

Unfortunately, the devastating meteorological phenomenon led some structures to cause unexpected consequences. All our support and affection for those affected in these difficult and sad times,” the statement reads.

Videos on social media show the moment when the venue’s structures, including the main stage, fell on people in the front rows. The one fatality, according to El Pais, is a 22-year-old man who was hit by part of the stage.

READ MORE: Cause of deaths at Travis Scott festival revealed

Ximo Puig, the head of the Valencia’s regional government, expressed his condolences over the accident.

I want to convey my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died this morning at the Medusa Festival in Cullera. We closely follow the recovery of the wounded,” Puig tweeted.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies