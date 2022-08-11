icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Telegram CEO lashes out at Apple and Google

Pavel Durov accuses US tech giants of harming app developers with their long review processes and profit cuts
Pavel Durov, Russian entrepreneur who is best known for being the founder of the social networking site VK, and later the Telegram Messenger. © Global Look Press / lukomore.org

Russian-born software entrepreneur Pavel Durov, who runs the company behind the popular messaging app Telegram, has slammed US tech giants for abusing their dominant market position.

The latest tirade, which Durov shared on this Telegram channel on Wednesday, was triggered by Apple apparently stalling the release of a new version of his messenger.

“Our upcoming update – which is about to revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging – has been stuck in Apple’s ‘review’ for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple,” he complained.

The review is supposed to allow the app store operator to check submitted code for any possible malware and confirm it is up to safety standards, before users can install it. Durov said the process was “discouraging” for his team, adding that “one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers.”

“This harm goes on top of the 30% tax Apple and Google take from app developers – which, according to them, is supposed to pay for the resources needed to review apps,” the businessman added. “The regulators in the EU and elsewhere are slowly starting to look into these abusive practices. But the economic damage that has already been inflicted by Apple on the tech industry won't be undone.”

Apple stands out among tech companies with the strict rules for its platform. Unlike with Google’s Android OS, Only Apple-approved software downloaded from the company’s store is allowed on Apple devices.

Durov earlier claimed the policy turns Apple’s customers into “digital slaves” of the company’s ecosystem, who have no choice but to buy its “overpriced, obsolete” hardware, while submitting their data to surveillance and censorship.

