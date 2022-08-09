icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 18:02
HomeWorld News

Johnson compared job to a ‘steel condom’

Tory peer claims outgoing PM used colorful language to describe his Foreign Office term
Johnson compared job to a ‘steel condom’
FILE PHOTO. Boris Johnson. © Getty Images / Christopher Furlong

Caretaker UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson once described his job as foreign secretary – the post he held from 2016 to 2018 – as being “imprisoned in a steel condom.” Baroness Davidson, a former Scottish Tory leader and no friend of Johnson, revealed the saucy turn of phrase in a LBC interview.

Ruth Davidson resigned as the leader of Scottish Conservatives in 2019, shortly after Johnson became prime minister, and has been highly critical of him since. She later became baroness of Lundin Links in the County of Fife, and is presently sitting in the House of Lords as a life peer.

Asked about any anecdotes about Johnson during a LBC show at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, Davidson recalled a reference to his term running the Foreign Office.

“He once described being foreign secretary to me as like being enclosed in a steel condom,” she told LBC’s Iain Dale. “I found it odd because I hadn't asked him. I think he meant the amount of attention he had from civil servants to make sure he didn't say anything. ‘Imprisoned in a steel condom’ is what he said.” 

Boris Johnson tipped for NATO job – reports
Read more
Boris Johnson tipped for NATO job – reports

“I've never heard that as a phrase,” Davidson added. “It would certainly affect performance, but this is not my area of expertise, as I think you’ve already covered.” Davidson came out as a lesbian in 2015.

Dale responded by saying he was “quite surprised that Boris Johnson knows what a condom is,” in an apparent reference to the PM having fathered seven children, including two with his current wife.

Johnson, a former journalist and mayor of London, served as foreign secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet for a salary of £145,000 ($175,000) a year. He resigned in July 2018 and worked behind the scenes to oust May. Last month, he stepped down as Conservative leader amid a widespread rebellion in his cabinet, staying on as caretaker PM until a new party leader is elected. 

The remaining two candidates to replace him are former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss – who has yet to comment on Johnson’s description of her job.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies