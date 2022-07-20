icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 18:13
Boris Johnson quotes the Terminator in Parliament

The outgoing UK PM recycled a line from the classic movie after boasting of his accomplishments
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at a political comeback in the future before signing off his last Prime Minister’s Questions event with a “Hasta la vista, baby” – a famous line from the dystopian sci-fi film ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ that translates roughly to “see you later.”  

During the event, the scandal-plagued leader dropped further hints, boasting that his brief stint at the helm of the government had seen his “mission largely accomplished – for now.” 

Johnson had plenty of advice for his replacement, telling the candidate that prevails to “focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rearview mirror and remember above all it’s not Twitter that counts – it’s the people that sent us here.”   

He also urged his successor to “stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere” while suggesting the new PM “cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.”  

Johnson boasted he had “helped to get the biggest Tory majority for 40 years and a huge realignment in UK politics,” claiming the party had “transformed our democracy and restored our national independence” in seeing Brexit through. He also took credit for “help[ing] get this country through a pandemic and help[ing] save another country from barbarism.”   

The contest to replace Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party has been whittled down to just two candidates: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was one of the first to quit Johnson’s administration earlier this month. His departure, along with that of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, kicked off scores of resignations, leaving Johnson with little choice but to resign.  

Despite allegedly campaigning for “anyone but Rishi,” Johnson nevertheless appeared to support his former chancellor over a Labour government, mocking the rival party’s leader Keir Starmer as “a great pointless human bollard.” He also promised that whoever wins the race to become Conservative Party head will “wipe the floor” with Starmer like “some household detergent.” 

Despite the hints the disgraced PM has dropped thus far about a potential return to politics, his press secretary poured cold water on such speculation on Wednesday, insisting the Terminator quote was “his way of saying farewell to his colleagues.”

