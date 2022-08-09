Taiwan accuses China of preparing for invasion

Beijing’s military drills around the island are aimed at weakening public morale ahead of an attack, Taipei claims

China is using its large-scale militarily exercises around Taiwan to prepare for an invasion of the self-governed island, Taipei’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu claimed on Tuesday.

“China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan,” Wu said during a press conference.

Beijing is engaging in “large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber-attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in order to weaken public morale in Taiwan,” the diplomat insisted.

China launched war games including live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan last week in response to US House Speaker Nanacy Pelosi’s visit to the island.