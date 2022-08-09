icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 05:54
Taiwan accuses China of preparing for invasion

Beijing’s military drills around the island are aimed at weakening public morale ahead of an attack, Taipei claims
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes during exercises in the Taiwan Strait. © Chinese Defense Ministry

China is using its large-scale militarily exercises around Taiwan to prepare for an invasion of the self-governed island, Taipei’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu claimed on Tuesday.

“China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan,” Wu said during a press conference.

Beijing is engaging in “large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber-attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in order to weaken public morale in Taiwan,” the diplomat insisted.

China launched war games including live-fire drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan last week in response to US House Speaker Nanacy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

