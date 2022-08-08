icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Aug, 2022 08:14
HomeWorld News

Beijing keeps Taiwan drills running

The continuing military exercises include amphibious assault training
Beijing keeps Taiwan drills running
FILE PHOTO. A Chinese amphibious assault exercise. ©Peng Zhifu via eng.chinamil.com.cn

The Chinese military said its drills around Taiwan will continue on Monday, despite initial plans announced last week that they would last until mid-Sunday. They were launched in response to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The training on Monday will take place in the sea and airspace near the self-governed island, and will focus on anti-submarine and amphibious assault operations, a statement released by China’s Eastern Theater Command said. 

Monday’s prolongation of the exercises near Taiwan is the second announced by the People’s Liberation Army in as many days. The initial plan was to wrap up the training around noon on Sunday.

China launched a series of maneuvers around the island after Pelosi visited it in spite of Beijing’s objections. The Chinese government perceived the trip as a challenge to its claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.

The island was the last stronghold of US-backed nationalist forces, which lost the Chinese Civil War of the 1940s. Washington formally switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing during the 1970s rapprochement with China. Nevertheless, the US has maintained informal relations with Taiwan.

READ MORE: China reveals why it thinks US sent Pelosi to Taiwan

Pelosi claimed her trip to the island, the first by a US official of her rank in 25 years, was meant to support “democracy” against “authoritarian regimes.” Beijing claimed it encouraged secessionism and imposed a number of sanctions on Pelosi and Taiwan, in addition to launching military exercises.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies