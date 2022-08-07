IDF publishes video of alleged deadly rocket misfire in Gaza

According to the Israeli military, it was launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad and killed several children in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video on Sunday showing what it says was a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) that killed several children in Gaza.



The clip appears to show a rocket barrage, with one missile losing speed and falling. The IDF said it was launched by the militant group Islamic Jihad in Gaza last night and killed Palestinian civilians, including children. The IDF also accused PIJ of using civilians as “human shields.”

Watch this failed rocket launch which killed children in Gaza.This barrage of rockets was fired by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza last night.The rocket in the red circle misfired, killing Palestinian civilians—including children—in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/55zSU3fsRY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian authorities, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children and four women, with 253 civilians wounded.



Earlier, the IDF confirmed that it conducted strikes on multiple “terrorist targets” across Gaza on Saturday, but denied responsibility for a deadly explosion at the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave, which reportedly killed several people, including children.

“Following the reports of the tragic events in Jabaliya, the IDF concluded an in-depth debrief. Based on all the IDF systems data, it appears that this event is the outcome of an Islamic Jihad rocket misfire,” the IDF said, adding that it “did not conduct any activities in Jabaliya at the time of the event.”

Tensions in Gaza erupted on Monday, after Israel arrested Islamic Jihad’s West Bank leader, Bassem Saadi. A Palestinian teenager was killed during the raid on Saadi’s home. Amid an outcry among Palestinians, the PIJ threatened retaliation, placing its fighters in the enclave on high alert.

On Friday, the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn, citing the “imminent threat of attack against Israeli civilians posed by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.” The Israeli strikes killed a senior PIJ commander, Taysir al-Jabari, and targeted other operatives of the militant group.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz came out with a statement saying the operation would continue as long as required.

“The IDF, the Shin Bet [Israel Security Agency] and security forces will continue to act against Islamic Jihad until we restore peace and remove the threat to children [living in the Gaza border region],” Gantz said.

Vowing to carry on the attacks against Islamic Jihad targets, Lapid stated that Israel is doing its best to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza. “We are acting in a targeted and responsible manner in order to minimize harm to those not involved,” the prime minister said.