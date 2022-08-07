icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2022 00:07
HomeWorld News

Israel blames Gaza rocket misfire for child deaths

The IDF accuses Palestinian militants of using civilians as “human shields”
Israel blames Gaza rocket misfire for child deaths
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, August 6, 2022 ©  AP / Fatima Shbair

The death toll in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s ongoing ‘Operation Breaking Dawn’ has grown to 24, including six children, with over 200 people wounded as of Saturday night, according to Palestinian health officials. The Israeli military accuses the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants of using civilians as “human shields” and killing own people in botched rocket attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed striking multiple “terrorist targets” across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, but denied any responsibility for a deadly blast in Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave that reportedly killed at least six people, including three children.

“Following the reports of the tragic events in Jabaliya, the IDF concluded an in-depth debrief. Based on all the IDF systems data, it appears that this event is the outcome of an Islamic Jihad rocket misfire,” the IDF said in a tweet on Saturday night, adding it “did not conduct any activities in Jabaliya at the time of the event.”

The Israeli military said their radar data can “prove beyond any doubt that this is not an Israeli attack.” A video of the alleged failed launch circulated on social media and was aired by Israeli TV stations, but its authenticity could not be immediately confirmed. 

“Tonight, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket towards Israeli children, but ended up killing Gazan children instead,” added a spokeswoman to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Israel estimates length of Gaza fighting READ MORE: Israel estimates length of Gaza fighting

The flare-up of tensions began on Monday, after Israel arrested the Islamic Jihad’s West Bank leader, Bassem Saadi, with a Palestinian teenager killed during the raid. Amid an outcry among Palestinians, the PIJ threatened retaliation and placed its fighters in Gaza on high alert.

On Friday, the IDF launched a military operation, dubbed ‘Breaking Dawn’, citing an “imminent threat of attack against Israeli civilians posed by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.” The first strikes killed a senior PIJ commander, Taysir al-Jabari, while an additional 10-20 PIJ operatives were allegedly targeted with missiles and artillery.

In retaliation, PIJ militants launched multiple volleys of rockets at Israel, over 350 in total since Friday, according to the Times of Israel. The IDF says at least 90 of these projectiles veered off-course or fell short within the Gaza Strip, while nearly 95% of the rest were intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome missile defense systems.

Israel calls Pentagon over Gaza strikes READ MORE: Israel calls Pentagon over Gaza strikes

Gaza’s health ministry said the hostilities claimed 24 lives so far, including six children and two women. There were no reports of casualties on the Israeli side.

The IDF vowed to continue the military operation until its objectives are reached, saying on Saturday they are prepared for a “week of fighting,” and that there are no peace talks at the moment.

“The State of Israel is working to defend its citizens and that we will operate decisively and with as great precision as possible against terror operatives and infrastructure,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies