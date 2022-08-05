icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 12:22
China weighs in on ‘strategic cooperation’ with Russia

Beijing seeks to work with Russia to defend international law, the foreign minister says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 5, 2022. © Russian Foreign Ministry / AFP

China wants to work more closely with Russia to defend the global order based on international law, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

The statement comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“Russia has been consistently upholding the ‘one-China’ principle, standing against any encroachments on our country’s sovereignty,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov in Cambodia on Friday.

“Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation so we could more effectively defend an international system where the UN would play the key role, and an order based on the norms of international law.” 

Wang’s remarks come in the wake of tensions sparked by Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week. Beijing considers the self-governed island as part of its territory and strongly opposes any form of recognition of Taipei as an independent nation.

China accused the US of undermining its sovereignty and launched snap military exercises around Taiwan in response to the trip.

On Friday, Beijing announced its decision to impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members. It also cut ties with Washington in a number of military and civilian areas.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday, saying the visit was a sign of Washington’s “aggressive” policy, aimed at the “all-encompassing containment of China.”

Top stories

