icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 10:16
HomeWorld News

China cuts ties with US on critical issues

Beijing has severed communication with Washington in several areas in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
China cuts ties with US on critical issues
FILE PHOTO: US (L) and Chinese (R) top generals and their delegations talk during a meeting at the Bayi Building in Beijing. © AFP PHOTO / POOL / Alexander F. YUAN

China has decided to cut diplomatic ties with the US in a number of military and civilian areas, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. The devolvement of ties is Beijing’s way of retaliating for this week’s visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The ministry released a list of areas in which there will no longer be communication between Chinese and American officials. It includes working meetings between defense departments, maritime security consultation, cooperation on illegal migration, judicial assistance, transnational crime, drug control, and climate change. A planned phone call between senior military commanders of the two nations has also been canceled, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced personal sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members.

China sanctions Pelosi READ MORE: China sanctions Pelosi

Pelosi visited Taiwan this week despite repeated objections from Beijing. The self-governed island is claimed as part of China, with the US formally acknowledging the One-China policy since the 1970s.

Washington maintained informal ties with Taipei even after switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing. Over the past several years, subsequent American administrations have increasingly treated Taiwan’s government as representing a sovereign nation. Beijing says Washington is deliberately undermining the status quo and encouraging separatism in Taiwan.

While the White House tried to distance itself from Pelosi, claiming it was her independent decision to visit Taiwan, officials in Beijing took it as part of a perceived policy to undermine its claim, and threatened consequences.

China’s People’s Liberation Army launched major exercises around the island, which Chinese media described as a rehearsal of a full blockade. Beijing also introduced trade restrictions on Taiwan.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies