icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2022 20:39
HomeWorld News

Taiwan tensions impact US missile test

The Pentagon postponed a scheduled Minuteman ICBM test, citing China’s drills around Taiwan
Taiwan tensions impact US missile test
FILE PHOTO: A February 2020 test of the unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. © Clayton WEAR / US Air Force / AFP

Chinese military drills off the coast of Taiwan have prompted the US Air Force to postpone a test of its nuclear deterrent on Thursday.

A Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was scheduled for a test launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, but was put on hold, reportedly to avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing. 

The delay was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed Department of Defense officials. The newly appointed Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Brigadier-General Patrick Ryder, won’t assume the post until later this month.

“This is a long-planned test but it is being postponed to remove any misunderstandings given the PRC’s actions around Taiwan,” the official told WSJ, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

Earlier in the day, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) kicked off intensive military drills in six zones all around the island, which included the use of around a dozen hypersonic missiles. The exercise was widely interpreted as a response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei earlier this week, which Beijing condemned as a provocation.

China gives update on Taiwan drills
Read more
China gives update on Taiwan drills

Taipei has condemned the exercises as a de facto “blockade of Taiwan’s air and sea space,” and accused Beijing of waging “psychological warfare on Taiwan and citizens.” 

Known as “Glory Trip,” the Minuteman III test is conducted every few months to assess the missile’s reliability. Thursday’s test was the second this year to be delayed due to world events.

Another test in early March was postponed to reduce the risk of catastrophic “misinterpretation or miscommunication” with Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Moscow had placed its nuclear deterrent on alert over “aggressive statements” by NATO and the US-led alliance’s sanctions war against Russia. 

While the March test was eventually canceled altogether, one US official told the WSJ the August one might be delayed by up to ten days.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies