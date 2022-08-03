icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Aug, 2022 07:13
US should withdraw nuclear weapons from Europe, China says

There should be no double standards in global non-proliferation, Beijing insists
US should withdraw nuclear weapons from Europe, China says
The entrance to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which hosts US nuclear weapons. © AFP / Daniel Roland

The US should “withdraw all its nuclear weapons from Europe and refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in any other region,” the director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's arms control department has said.

So-called “nuclear sharing arrangements” between countries “increase the risks of nuclear proliferation and nuclear conflicts,” Fu Cong said on Tuesday, during the 10th Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the UN headquarters in New York.

States that do not possess nuclear weapons should stop “instigating nuclear sharing or other forms of nuclear deterrence arrangements,” the official added.

Fu Cong also called on the international community to “reject double standards in the area of non-proliferation.”

The Chinese arms control official referred to the AUKUS pact between the US, UK and Australia, aimed at arming Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines, as an example of such a double standard, which “poses severe nuclear proliferation risks.”

