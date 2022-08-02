icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Aug, 2022 06:05
HomeWorld News

China issues warning over possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Beijing is “fully prepared to respond” if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan, China’s UN envoy says
China issues warning over possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
Permanent representative of China to the United Nations, Zhang Jun © AFP / Kena Betancur

A possible visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governed island of Taiwan would undermine relations between China and the US, Beijing’s Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, has said.

Media reports have suggested that Pelosi, who is third in line to the US presidency, could land in Taiwan on Tuesday, becoming the most high-ranking American official to visit the island since 1997.

“Such a visit is apparently dangerous and provocative,” Zhang Jun said during a briefing on Monday. Among other things, it would “send a wrong signal to the separatist elements” in Taiwan, infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, threaten peace and stability in the region, and “undermine the relationship between China and the US,” he added.

“China is fully prepared to respond. If the US insists on making the visit, China will take firm and strong measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US has to bear all the serious consequences arising thereof,” the envoy warned.

Biden’s team distance themselves from Pelosi over Taiwan
Read more
Biden’s team distance themselves from Pelosi over Taiwan

Beijing, which considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory under the One China policy, has already issued numerous warnings to the US over Pelosi’s alleged plans to visit to Taipei.

Zhang reiterated that the One China principle is “a red line” in Beijing's relations with other nations, and no one will be allowed to cross it.

He noted that US President Joe Biden assured his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a phone call last week that the US continued to support the One China policy, and called on Washington to “honor its words.”

Despite recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate authority in China since 1979, the US maintains strong unofficial ties with Taiwan, selling state-of-the-art weapons to Taipei and backing its push for sovereignty.

The island of 23.5 million, which officially calls itself the Republic of China (ROC), has been self-governed since 1949, but never officially declared independence from Beijing.

US sees China plotting military ‘provocations’
Read more
US sees China plotting military ‘provocations’

“In recent years, due to the influence of some external forces, the situation in Taiwan has changed for the worse, and the ‘Taiwan independence’ elements are moving down on the wrong path. Without prompt containment measures against them, the situation may risk losing control,” China’s UN envoy warned.

When asked to compare Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan to then-US House speaker Newt Gingrich’s visit back in 1997, Zhang stressed that “a previous mistake doesn’t make the following mistake legitimate.”

Pelosi did not mention Taiwan when she announced the destinations of her tour of Asia on Sunday, saying only that “high-level meetings” were planned in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

China conducted live-fire military drills on Saturday off the coast of the southeastern province of Fujian, just across the strait between the mainland and Taiwan.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies