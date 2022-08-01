icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2022 16:03
HomeWorld News

Russia and Belarus could become closer – Lukashenko

The Belarusian leader believes Moscow and Minsk could form a union stronger than a federation or confederation and stay independent
Russia and Belarus could become closer – Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

Russia and Belarus could form a union stronger than a federation or confederation without losing their sovereignty, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday as he appointed a new ambassador to Russia.

As reported by local media outlets, the Belarusian leader noted that his country’s sovereignty and independence were “a constant.”

“The West is generating this idea that we are losing our sovereignty and independence by cooperating with Russia,” Lukashenko told Dmitry Krutoi, the new Belarusian ambassador to Russia, adding that the question of Belarusian sovereignty is not even up for discussion.

Lukashenko went on to say that “by preserving the independence of Russia and Belarus, we will build such a union that both federal and confederate states, and, perhaps, even unitary states will be envious of.” He added that, “We are quite smart people. The Russian president is an absolutely reasonable person and understands in which direction we should move.” 

Key Russian ally withdraws UK envoy
Read more
Key Russian ally withdraws UK envoy

Belarus has been one of Russia’s closest allies in Europe since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February. However, Minsk has in turn become the target of sweeping sanctions imposed by Western countries, who aim to punish those supposedly aiding Russia’s military campaign. 

Earlier this month, the UK introduced economic, trade, and transportation sanctions on Minsk, which included a ban on importing Belarusian steel and iron to the UK as well as a ban on exporting advanced technology components to Belarus.

In response, Belarus announced last week the withdrawal of its ambassador from the United Kingdom and a reduction of the country’s diplomatic presence in London to a charge d’affaires. Minsk explained the decision by citing “unfriendly steps” taken by British authorities, which aimed to cause “maximum damage to Belarusian citizens and legal entities.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the “unprecedented political and social pressure” from the West, and the sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine, are pushing Belarus to integrate more quickly with Russia.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies