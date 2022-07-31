icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2022 07:59
Navy Day warship parade in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

Military vessels are sailing through the Neva River in Russia’s second-largest city
Navy Day warship parade in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)
Crew of the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 31, 2022. © Alexey Danichev / Sputnik

Russia is celebrating Navy Day with a warship parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg.

A total of 40 vessels of different types and more than 3,000 servicemen are slated to participate in the main event.

President Vladimir Putin is attending the event with other high-ranking officials. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov noted that this year also marks the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter the Great, the Russian ruler who founded the city and established a powerful naval force during an 18th-century war with Sweden.

A naval parade was held earlier in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, and similar events are held in other port cities across the country.

Navy Day is celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July.

