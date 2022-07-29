icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2022 15:37
HomeWorld News

German Vice Chancellor called ‘warmonger’ (VIDEO)

Over heckling from protesters, Robert Habeck of the Greens insisted that soaring energy costs are worth it to oppose Russia
German Vice Chancellor called ‘warmonger’ (VIDEO)
Robert Habeck gives a press conference on energy supply security in Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2022 © AFP / Tobias Schwarz

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck was drowned out by protesters in Bayreuth on Thursday as he urged Germans to accept the rising cost of energy as the price of standing against Russia. Meanwhile, gas prices are set to soar even further thanks to a new government surcharge.

A chorus of jeers and whistles rang out as Habeck took to the stage during a citizens’ forum in the Bavarian town. Holding signs reading “warmonger,” they chanted “get lost” as Habeck attempted to defend his government’s anti-Russia policies in the face of a floundering economy.

Habeck insisted that “Germany should not tolerate the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, despite financial disadvantages,” according to a writeup of the event on Stern, a German news site.

Participants in the forum, however, told Habeck that these “disadvantages” were hurting them. Germany’s strategy of moving away from Russian energy imports as quickly as possible amounts to “economic suicide,” a solar entrepreneur told the minister, according to coverage by the Frankfurter Allgemeine. “What have the sanctions achieved?” another woman asked, adding that Russia will win in Ukraine regardless of the West’s economic penalties.

The outspoken entrepreneur is not the only critic to accuse the German government of committing “economic suicide.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has used the same phrase, while industry leaders in Germany have repeatedly warned that they face economic ruin without a steady supply of cheap Russian gas.

Germans face steep increase in gas bills – media
Read more
Germans face steep increase in gas bills – media

Germany relies on Russia to supply around 55% of its natural gas. Despite this reliance, Berlin abruptly canceled the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline within days of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and supported sanctions that have impeded critical repairs along the existing Nord Stream I line. With the country refusing to extend the lifespan of its last three nuclear power plants, a number of coal plants are due to be reactivated.

Habeck claimed on Thursday that rising prices are the fault of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who should be opposed regardless of the cost to Europe. Regarding reduced flow through the Nord Stream 1 line, Habeck told the crowd that Russia refuses to take a serviced turbine from Germany to repair Nord Stream 1. Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Gazprom stated this week that EU and UK sanctions prevent it from taking the vital piece of equipment to Russia. 

Earlier on Thursday, Habeck told German broadcaster ZDF that Nord Stream 2 would not be revived, arguing that doing so “would be raising the white flag” to Putin. 

Germany this week also voted in favor of an EU plan asking all member states to commit to a 15% reduction in gas consumption over the winter, while several news outlets reported that a planned government surcharge will see gas bills soar for Germans from October onwards, with the average German household expected to pay an additional €1,000 ($1,016) per year to cook and heat their homes.



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies