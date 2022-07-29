icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2022 14:11
HomeWorld News

Murdoch news site deletes royal ‘pegging’ story – media

Unsubstantiated rumors of Prince William’s sexual perversions have spread online in recent days
Murdoch news site deletes royal ‘pegging’ story – media
Prince William and Kate Middleton speak with partners and supporters during a visit to housing charity Jimmy's in Cambridge, England, June 23, 2022 © AP / Frank Augstein

The Australian has published, and then deleted, a story describing the sex life of an unnamed British royal in graphic detail from its youth-focused news site, the Guardian reported. Based on unverified gossip from a social media account, the story allegedly concerns Prince William and his fondness for “pegging.”

The rumor originated on an Instagram gossip page on Thursday, having been sent to the page’s admins by an anonymous tipster. According to the source, the extramarital affair of a British royal is “an open secret in London,” with politicians and news reporters all aware. 

The source added that “the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

“The wife doesn’t mind her and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman.”

Pegging is a sexual act involving a woman deploying a strap-on phallus on her male partner. 

Online gossip quickly named Prince William as the royal in question and Kate Middleton as the understanding wife. There is no indication that any of the above is true, but gossip magazines have reported on William’s alleged affairs before, with Buckingham Palace reportedly threatening these outlets with legal action.

The Australian, a conservative news outlet owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, published the latest “pegging” story on its youth-focused subsidiary, The Oz, on Friday. 

The Australian Monarchist League took the publication badly, with chairman Philip Benwell calling it “highly unusual.

READ MORE: Prince Charles avoids probe

“You might expect that in one of the British scandal rags but not in a paper like the Australian,” Benwell told the Guardian. “Their job is to publish news; not innuendo and downright defamation. From the wording of the article itself it’s quite clear they don’t have any evidence for what they are suggesting.”

Even if the rumor were true, Benwell insisted that “one’s peccadilloes are a private matter as long as they don’t affect anybody else.”

According to The Guardian, shortly after it contacted the newspaper to ask why the rumor had been published, the story and an associated TikTok video were removed. The Guardian said that the story was pulled within minutes of its journalists contacting The Australian’s editor-in-chief.

Nevertheless, the hashtag #PrinceOfPegging continued to trend on Twitter into Friday. Even budget airline Ryanair mocked William directly over the story.



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies