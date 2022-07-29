Murdoch news site deletes royal ‘pegging’ story – media

Unsubstantiated rumors of Prince William’s sexual perversions have spread online in recent days

The Australian has published, and then deleted, a story describing the sex life of an unnamed British royal in graphic detail from its youth-focused news site, the Guardian reported. Based on unverified gossip from a social media account, the story allegedly concerns Prince William and his fondness for “pegging.”

The rumor originated on an Instagram gossip page on Thursday, having been sent to the page’s admins by an anonymous tipster. According to the source, the extramarital affair of a British royal is “an open secret in London,” with politicians and news reporters all aware.

The source added that “the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

“The wife doesn’t mind her and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman.”

Pegging is a sexual act involving a woman deploying a strap-on phallus on her male partner.

Online gossip quickly named Prince William as the royal in question and Kate Middleton as the understanding wife. There is no indication that any of the above is true, but gossip magazines have reported on William’s alleged affairs before, with Buckingham Palace reportedly threatening these outlets with legal action.

The Australian, a conservative news outlet owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, published the latest “pegging” story on its youth-focused subsidiary, The Oz, on Friday.

The Australian Monarchist League took the publication badly, with chairman Philip Benwell calling it “highly unusual.”

“You might expect that in one of the British scandal rags but not in a paper like the Australian,” Benwell told the Guardian. “Their job is to publish news; not innuendo and downright defamation. From the wording of the article itself it’s quite clear they don’t have any evidence for what they are suggesting.”

Even if the rumor were true, Benwell insisted that “one’s peccadilloes are a private matter as long as they don’t affect anybody else.”

According to The Guardian, shortly after it contacted the newspaper to ask why the rumor had been published, the story and an associated TikTok video were removed. The Guardian said that the story was pulled within minutes of its journalists contacting The Australian’s editor-in-chief.

Nevertheless, the hashtag #PrinceOfPegging continued to trend on Twitter into Friday. Even budget airline Ryanair mocked William directly over the story.





