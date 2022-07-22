icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2022 18:23
HomeWorld News

Climate activists target Botticelli painting

The Italian activists attempted to glue themselves to ‘Primavera’ in Florence to protest fossil fuels
Climate activists target Botticelli painting
Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli's 'Primavera' in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, July 22, 2022 © Ultima Generazione

Italian eco-activists glued themselves to Sandro Botticelli’s ‘Primavera’ in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence on Friday. The protesters want the Italian government to abandon fossil fuels, even amid soaring prices.

Two protesters attached their hands to a sheet of glass protecting Botticelli’s 15th-century masterpiece, while others took photos and held a banner reading “no gas, no coal.” The group, calling itself the ‘Last Generation’, claimed that it took care to use a type of glue that would not damage the glass.

Museum staff swiftly detached the two eco-warriors from the three-meter painting, after which the protesters threw themselves to the floor of the gallery and refused to be dragged away.

In a statement on its website, the group set out its demands: That Italy immediately reverse plans to reopen disused coal power plants and cancel gas drilling projects, and that the country increase solar and wind energy by at least 20 gigawatts this year – a tall order given Italy currently plans to add a total of 8GW to its renewable energy capacity by 2024. 

Italians are meanwhile struggling with soaring energy bills, with outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s perceived failure to tackle this problem leading to the collapse of his government last week, and his resignation on Thursday.

The activist group said it targeted a museum as “Italy is internationally recognized as the cradle of artistic and museum heritage,” which they claim will be affected by “the ongoing eco-climactic and social collapse.” Last week, the group interrupted a performance of Puccini’s ‘Madame Butterfly’ in the Tuscan town of Lucca, while its members have previously sat on motorways to disrupt traffic.

In a statement on a recent blockage of a ring road in Rome, Last Generation acknowledged that it was deliberately preventing Romans from relaxing by the seaside or going to work. 

Last Generation is not the only group of climate activists whose members have glued themselves to famous paintings. In the UK, a group called ‘Just Stop Oil’ has targeted works by GiampietrinoVincent Van Gogh, and John Constable this summer in a bid to draw attention to their cause. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies