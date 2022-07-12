icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2022 15:24
HomeWorld News

SpaceX booster rocket exploded during test launch (VIDEO)

The prototype burst into flames during a test in Texas, with Elon Musk describing the incident as ‘actually not good’
SpaceX booster rocket exploded during test launch (VIDEO)
© YouTube / NASASpaceflight

A SpaceX prototype booster rocket burst into flames during a ground test-fire in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday, according to a video captured and posted by NASASpaceFlight.com.

“Yeah, actually not good. Team is assessing damage,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said, commenting on the incident.

A fireball that engulfed the booster apparently didn’t cause any injuries or deaths. Moreover, despite a seemingly large burst of flames and a lot of smoke, the rocket remained in place.

The vehicle that caught fire was the Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype, which was designed for the SpaceX next-generation Starship spacecraft, a nearly 400-foot (121-meter) tall rocket that the company intends to use to carry cargo and people beyond Earth to deep space, including Mars.

According to Musk, the explosion was “specific to the engine spin start test.” “Going forward, we won’t do a spin start test with all 33 engines at once,” he tweeted

READ MORE: SpaceX authorized to connect Starlink to vehicles

In February, the SpaceX CEO said he was “highly confident” that Starship would launch into orbit this year despite all of the regulatory and technical challenges. That being said, the spacecraft is still in its experimental phase, with the first landing of the prototype taking place in May 2021 after a series of failed tests.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies