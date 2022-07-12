icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2022 02:14
HomeWorld News

US extends protections for Venezuelans

The decision could exclude up to 250,000 migrants who came to the United States after March 2021
US extends protections for Venezuelans
FILE PHOTO: Migrants stand in line at a respite center after crossing the US-Mexico border, in Del Rio, Texas, June 16, 2021. ©  AP / Eric Gay

The Joe Biden administration has extended temporary legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants who fled their home country, allowing them to legally live and work in the US for another 18 months. 

The Department of Homeland Security announced the move on Monday, with DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas saying Temporary Protected Status granted last year would be extended by another 18 months for some 343,000 immigrants. 

“This action is one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners,” Mayorkas said.

However, the renewed legal protections will apply only to those who arrived in the country prior to March 2021, when the last extension was approved by the White House, meaning that up to 250,000 Venezuelans who’ve migrated since could be turned away.

US officials make ‘welfare’ stop in Venezuela READ MORE: US officials make ‘welfare’ stop in Venezuela

While Senate Democrats have urged the administration to grant protected status to more recent arrivals, with 22 lawmakers pointing to “deeply troubling conditions” in Venezuela in an open letter published last Friday, a source cited by Reuters said the White House fears that could “encourage more irregular migration.”

Officials were under a Monday deadline to decide whether the protections would be extended. They were previously set to expire in September, but will now be in place until March 2024.

According to the United Nations, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled their country due to instability, violence and lack of opportunity, describing the situation as one of the largest displacement crises in the world. The government in Caracas remains under heavy US sanctions for alleged abuses, though the Biden administration has said it’s considering easing some of the penalties should President Nicolas Maduro agree to meet with opposition figures.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies